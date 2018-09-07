Scott and Crystal Shank push sons Braxden and Jayden in their new, specially built wheelchair costumes during the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday. Magic Wheelchair, a nonprofit organization that builds epic costumes for kids and young adults with disabilities, partnered with Monster City Studios to create a Captain America-themed wheelchair costume for 16-year-old Jayden and a Hulk-themed wheelchair costume for 13-year-old Braxden. The Shank brothers, from Murray, battle immobility caused by an unknown familial genetic syndrome.

