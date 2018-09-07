Prayer is a powerful thing. So is a kind thought — I know from experience. This weekend, faith leaders are uniting with leaders from government, business, the LGBTQ community and those doing God’s work on the ground floor of suicide prevention in a call for a National Weekend of Prayer. This is in advance of World Suicide Prevention Day on Monday. With suicide rates increasing in Utah, it’s a prayer that our state desperately needs.

During a press conference on Friday, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox referenced recent negative sentiments surrounding the phrase “thoughts and prayers.” He noted there is validity to the sensitivity, then he spoke about the importance of reaching out with good thoughts to others. Cox cited his own experience as a young man in need of a listening ear and a helping hand.

His comments on thoughts and prayers struck a personal chord. During a time of overwhelming grief, I found it was thoughts and prayers that lifted and kept me moving forward. As I returned to work last year following the suicide deaths of two family members within a one-month span, I was asked a question that, at the time, caught me completely off-guard: “What do you know now that you didn’t know before?” My answer: the power of a seemingly simple gesture. The deep meaningfulness of someone offering prayers on your behalf, and knowing they mean it. The importance of someone taking time to send thoughts of understanding, sympathy or care. More than food or flowers, which are so helpful, it was the sincere thoughts and prayers from others that got me through the darkest days, and continue to do so.

There is healing power in knowing others see you and see your pain.

That was a theme referenced by Pastor Logan Wolf of Crosspoint Church in Provo. He cited scripture from Isaiah 43 and Exodus 33, “I know thee by name and thou has also found grace in my sight,” and spoke of praying, not just for the masses, but for the people whose names you know, those who are in front of you. Pastor Wolf sent a message to those struggling, saying, "God knows your name."

Elder LeGrand Curtis from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encouraged church members to “join your prayers with the many others participating,” and encouraged action along with prayer, saying, “To those experiencing loneliness and despair: Pray for help from God and ask for help from others. …To those eager to help: Pray for those in need and reach out to them.”

I am not a deeply religious person, but I understand well the power of thoughts and prayers. This weekend, I offer my own. I pray that no other family has to know the pain of suicide. To those who already do, I pray for your peace and comfort, and will forever keep you in my thoughts.

If you need help, there are resources:

The 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline may be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). In Utah, you can access help through the SafeUT app or by calling its crisis line, 801-587-3000.