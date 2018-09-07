STOCKTON, Tooele County — Two people were hospitalized Friday with injuries suffered when their off-road vehicle rolled down a hill.

About 2:30 p.m., a male and female passenger were riding an ATV on a trail near Jacobs City in Tooele County when it rolled down a hill and they were thrown, according to Tooele County sheriff's deputy Brandon Light.

The deputy said it's unknown why they fell off the ATV. They were alone, he said, and one of them was able to call 911.

Medical responders got to the scene "within a few minutes of the call," Light said. The male was flown to a hospital and the female was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The two were not wearing a helmet when they crashed, Light said.

The victims' ages and current medical conditions were not immediately available.