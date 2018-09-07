SALT LAKE CITY — Four days of confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh ended Friday with Utah’s Republican senators ripping Democrats’ "theatrics" and predicting the judge will soon become a justice.

Sen. Orrin Hatch's office summed up the proceedings this way:

"In more than 30 hours of public hearings, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on a wide range of issues in an effort to determine his fitness to serve, to evaluate his qualifications and to better understand his judicial philosophy.

"Just kidding. That’s only a small fraction of what happened."

Hatch goes on in the statement to list five of the "most ludicrous" examples where "theatrics trumped truth" during the hearings, labeling one "I am Spartacus" and another "The Kasowitz Red Herring."

"No conspiracy theory was too outlandish, no soliloquy was too dramatic," according to the state's senior senator.

Utah's junior senator, Mike Lee, wrote in his weekly newsletter that Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge in Washington, D.C., would be a Supreme Court justice by the end of the month.

"Senate Democrats are not happy about this fact and they did everything they could to stop Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation process this week," he said.

Lee asks why Democrats would go to "such embarrassing" lengths to stop Kavanaugh.

"Because too many judges have become far too willing to interpret the law based on their policy preferences, not what the law actually says. We need judges that respect the founding principles of federalism and separation of powers. Because if judges were to rediscover these principles, then the Supreme Court would not be as powerful as it is today, and out nation would be less divisive," Lee wrote.

Both Lee and Hatch criticized Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for how they attacked Kavanaugh.

Booker released confidential White House emails pertaining to Kavanaugh. Other Democrats joined Booker, saying they too would release documents. In response, Booker joked that he was having "a Spartacus moment." Republicans later said the memos were already cleared for public dissemination.

Harris tried to pin down Kavanaugh about a conversation she believed he had about the Mueller investigation with a lawyer at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the law firm founded by President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz. Kavanaugh said he didn't talk to anyone at the firm about that.

Lee said Booker didn't land any punches and Harris had "nothing all along."

Hatch and Lee said Kavanaugh is well-qualified to be a Supreme Court justice and on track to be confirmed before the court convenes in October.