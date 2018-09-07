MILLCREEK — The city plans to form a Youth Council and is accepting applications from residents entering grades nine through 12.

The aim of the council is to teach local youth about municipal government and provide opportunities for community service. Council members will be expected to commit to five to 10 hours per month for service projects and council meetings.

The council will also help inform the mayor and City Council of the needs and wishes of the youth in the city.

In addition, the Youth Council will assist with city-sponsored activities, such as the Venture Outdoors festivals, Millfreaks in the Park, the Easter egg hunt and other city events.

For more information, or to submit an application, log on to millcreek.us.