WOODS CROSS — Woods Cross Police Chief Greg Butler has resigned due to "some disagreements and some matters that came up," city officials confirmed on Friday.

Butler resigned during Tuesday's City Council meeting as part of a "mutual agreement," according to a prepared statement from Gary Uresk, Woods Cross city administrator. His last day was Wednesday.

"The resignation was a result of some disagreements and some matters that came up, and we decided it would be better for all parties that he resign," Ursek said in the statement.

The statement did not go into detail about the nature of the disagreements.

Uresk continued by saying that Butler did a "good job" during his seven years with the department.

"There are no ill feelings," he said.

Prior to becoming police chief of Woods Cross in 2011, Butler was the police chief for Montpelier, Idaho. He also served 20 years with the West Jordan Police Department.

Butler did not immediately return the Deseret News' request for comment Friday afternoon.

Lt. Adam Losoro was appointed interim chief while the city searches for a full-time replacement.