Utah State’s men’s golf team is tied for seventh place with a 1-over 289 after the first round of the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational held on Friday at the Eisenhower Golf Club.

New Mexico State leads the 16-team field at 4-under-par 284, while NMSU’s Tadhg Campbell shot an opening round 5-under 67 to sit on top of the leaderboard.

For Utah State, junior Hayden Eckert and sophomore Andy Hess both carded opening rounds of 1-under 71 and are tied for 10th. Sophomore Colten Cordingley shot even-par 72 on Friday and is currently tied for 21st, while junior Chase Lansford is tied for 58th after shooting a 3-over 75 and freshman Duncan Hollor is tied for 83rd with an opening round of 7-over 79.

Utah State continues play with 18 holes on Saturday with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Live scoring will be available via GolfStat, and daily results will be available via Utah State's athletic website.