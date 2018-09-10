There is a report that one third of online articles about the next Swedish elections are fake news. The question is how did they keep the ratio so low?

Another question is why bother? Surely any well-read person with an IQ above 10 would realize that most political news is either straight out lies or some other form of lies. The online approach is simply a way of lying to a younger audience.

This may sound cynical, which is the actual true news, but who causes, promotes and reads the fake news? Lots of questions and few true, honest answers.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia