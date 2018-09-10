Lies and deception, or a matter of opinion: That's at the heart of recent opposition advertisements and push/poll tactics by Drug Safe Utah, which includes the Utah Medical Association and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The two most contentious claims by DSU are that marijuana is recreational and not medical. This claim is a matter of opinion and not unfounded, depending on your point of view on the potential societal risks of cannabis.

The second claim is that medical cannabis is already legal in Utah. This is misinformation. As a physician, I cannot recommend cannabis to patients unless they have less than six months to live. I can't recommend for anxiety, PTSD, chemotherapy, AIDS-wasting, Crohn's disease or other ailments. I encourage Drug Safe Utah and the UMA to be forthright in their advertisements.

Scott Allen

St. George