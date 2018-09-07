ROY — A 12-year-old boy was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition after being hit by a school bus Friday afternoon, police said.

About 2:40 p.m., the boy was riding his bike west when the southbound bus struck him at the intersection of 5175 South and 2500 West, Roy police said in a news release.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before he was flown to the hospital in Salt Lake City.

Students on the bus were released to their parents or transferred to another bus, according to the release. They were uninjured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.