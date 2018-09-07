SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Rep. Mia Love has just a three-point lead over Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams in the 4th Congressional District, according to a new UtahPolicy.com poll.

With Love at 49 percent support and McAdams close behind at 46 percent in the poll released Friday afternoon, the race that's already considered the most competitive in the state continues to tighten.

Because the poll by Dan Jones & Associates of 400 likely voters Aug. 22 to Sept. 6 in the district — which includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties — has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percent points, the results suggest it's too close to call.

It follows a Utah Debate Commission survey announced earlier this week that gave Love nearly a nine-point advantage over McAdams, 47.5 percent points to 38.3 percent points. That poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.

A previous UtahPolicy.com poll in June found just a four-point difference between Love and McAdams. McAdams' campaign recently said its internal polling showed him within two points of the two-term congresswoman.

This story will be updated.