SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presbyterian Church, 12 C Street, will host its annual Scottish Festival the last weekend in October.

The two-day family friendly event kicks off Saturday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. with a highland dance competition featuring dancers from the Heather Glen School of Highland Dance.

At noon, there will be bake sale and a party for kids featuring a bounce house, a magician and crafts. Tickets to the kids' party, which includes a hot dog lunch, are $6 per child or $12 per family. At 6 p.m., the Salt Lake Scots Pipe Band will perform traditional bagpipe music during a free concert.

On Reformation Sunday, Oct. 28, the church will host the Kirkin' o' Th' Tartan, which loosely translates to "Blessing of the Clans," at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

During the services, representatives from each Scottish clan in the Salt Lake area will present their clan's tartan to be blessed by the pastor. The service also features bagpipe music, celebratory hymns and Psalms recited in Old Scots' tongue. The services are identical and all are welcome to attend.

The church is also looking for volunteers for the festival. Opportunities include decorating the church, food prep, bake sale donations and event setup. For more information or to volunteer, call 801-363-3889.