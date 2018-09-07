SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City might be sizzling, but there’s at least one state that isn’t … yet.

Minnesota is experiencing a record-breaking chill wave in the early days of September, according to The Associated Press.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that temperatures dropped below freezing in several spots.

In International Falls, Minnesota, temperatures hovered at about 28 degrees, which broke the record of 31 degrees. Hibbing, Minnesota, saw temperatures fall to 29 degrees.

In Robinson, Minnesota, temperatures dropped to 24 degrees.

“It’s a little earlier than normal for these temperatures, but it’s been colder earlier in the year,” the Weather Service said, according to The Star Tribune.

Temperatures are expected to climb back to the mid-60s and 70s this weekend.

What’s happening in Minnesota is an isolated incident. The Weather Company said that warmer-than-average temperatures will run through the country this fall, making people wait for the cooler temperatures, according to Weather.com.

"Strong historical correlations between August and September, along with climate model trends, analogs and our current medium-range and sub-seasonal forecasts, suggest another warm month in September, especially across the northern U.S., while a mid-month cooldown should keep temperatures suppressed over parts of the southern U.S. and Midwest," said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with the Weather Company.

But much of the country will see temperatures flip from September to October. Cooler-than-average temperatures are expected next month.

"We expect a much different start to the heating season this fall compared to last year, with an El Niño base state helping to drive Western North American ridging and cooler risks in October through the major heating demand regions of the Eastern U.S.," Crawford said.

If you’re really looking for snow, keep an eye on Wyoming and Montana, where snow fell at the end of August, according to my report for the Deseret News. Winter weather isn’t uncommon in Wyoming’s Teton and Bighorn mountain ranges, along with Yellowstone National Park, this time of year.