SALT LAKE CITY — Arts and cultural nonprofit organizations throughout Salt Lake County will receive a $2.2 million economic boost thanks to the Zoo, Arts and Parks program.

The funding, approved by the Salt Lake County Council at the end of August, is split between 183 ZAP tier II organizations, which include community symphonies, historical museums, dance companies, visual arts programs, theater companies, art and ethnic festivals, folk arts groups and botanical gardens.

Recipient organizations span every district in the county, and this year the program saw a 7 percent increase in tier II applicants, with 20 new organizations.

"County residents have shown they support arts and cultural offerings that all families can enjoy," Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said in a statement.

The ZAP tier II advisory board volunteered 400 hours reviewing 185 applications, and 30 hours scoring and determining funding amounts. Scoring prioritizes organizations that demonstrate strong artistic vibrancy, benefit to the public and sound organizational management.

The tax — 1 cent of every $10 spent in the county — has been voted on and renewed by county residents since 1996.