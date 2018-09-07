TAYLORSVILLE — For years, the Jordan River has been a resource for recreation for people in cities throughout the central Wasatch Front.

This month, officials from 16 municipalities across three counties situated along the Jordan River will join other entities working to promote and preserve the river to kick off the fifth annual Get Into the River Festival.

The 30-day event recognizes the river and adjacent trail while encouraging residents and visitors to get out and take part in the variety of activities the river corridor offers, explained Jordan River Commission executive director Soren Simonsen.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Tish Buroker, chairwoman of the Get Into the River Festival and a member of the Riverton City Council, speaks at the kickoff of the 5th annual festival in Taylorsville on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

"The purpose of the festival is to introduce residents, businesses and stakeholders to all of the different ways to enjoy the Jordan River," he said.

Over the four-week period in September, there will be 29 events planned including nature walks, community fairs, concerts, a charity walk, bike events, restoration and cleanup projects, art projects, neighborhood dinners, canoe and kayak flotillas, paddling excursions and golf events.

"The Jordan River is a defining, precious amenity for each community it passes through and for the state of Utah," Simonsen said. "It is a world-class river corridor that offers an important ribbon of nature through our urban area that is important to plants, animals and humans. We want people to come out and learn, recreate and enjoy the all the river and Jordan River Parkway have to offer."

Speaking at a news conference at Little Confluence nature area in Taylorsville, he said the commission has worked for years to improve the corridor, which is among the great natural features in the area.

"We've been working on recreation assets like the (Jordan River Parkway) trail and we're working on improving boat access like here at Little Confluence Park," he said. Restoration and conservation are also among the many priorities undertaken by the commission and its volunteers, he added.

Simonsen acknowledged that some areas along the river corridor have developed a less than stellar reputation, but efforts to enhance the river and dispel those notions are continuing.

"There is still a lot of work to do for sure, but there has been a lot of improvements over the last decade in particular," Simonsen said. "It's really becoming a very different river."

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Soren Simonson, executive director of the Jordan River Commission, speaks at the kickoff of the 5th annual Get Into the River Festival in Taylorsville on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

The health advisory for the toxic green algae detected in parts of the river will not impact festivities, a news release stated. The 2018 festival will include river-focused events and conservation activities, explained Denise Winslow, outgoing chairwoman of the River Festival Oversight Committee.

"For those who may not be aware of the river, this is a once-a-year chance to come out and enjoy it," Winslow said. "Bring the family, bring your friends and try something new. This is an incredible recreational opportunity (that spans) between Davis County and Utah County."

She noted that since conservation and preservation work began about seven years ago, the river corridor is has been greatly enhanced. Spanning nearly 52 miles since being connected between Davis, Salt Lake and Utah Counties, the river corridor is home to many different species of native wildlife and plant species, and is one of the more popular recreation areas for cyclists, runners and walkers, she said.

There are also increased efforts to improve canoeing and kayaking access, she added.

"That's a future goal and the more people who use this river and the more people who advocate for resources to be spent here, the better this river is going to be," Winslow said.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Kendal Scott, behind the inflatable duck, canoes on the Jordan River during the kickoff of the 5th annual Get Into the River Festival in Taylorsville on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

Meanwhile, the parkway has been a favorite spot for teachers at nearby schools to bring their young students on short field trips, to enjoy the outdoors and study the natural environment near the river.

"We have a couple of classes that come out here every Friday to observe nature," explained Tonda Littlewood, who teaches first, second and third grade at American International School of Utah in Murray. "We do a lot of hands-on (learning) and anytime we can get them out of the classroom, we do."

The excursion gives the students the chance to see firsthand some of the things they will learn about in class in the coming weeks, she said. Having ready access to such a useful resource is especially helpful for educators, she said.

"For us, it's huge because we don't have to take a bus," she said. "As a reward, we can bring them to the Jordan River and walk the parkway and to the parks."

She added that the river corridor is a huge resource for the school as a whole because students up through 12th grade use it for various educational purposes.

"We come and watch the leaves changing, talk about water erosion," Littlewood said. "There are just so many different ways to utilize it in the classroom. If it wasn't here, (the students) would miss out on a lot of (learning)."