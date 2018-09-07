Thirty years ago, on my first visit to the San Rafael Swell, standing in shock before the badly defaced Buckhorn Wash pictograph panel, my thoughts were aptly captured by a comment from another tourist in the visitor’s log: “Help save Utah from the Utahns!” These many years later, that admonition deserves summoning against the latest attempt to vandalize the Swell: Sen. Hatch and Rep. Curtis’ Emery County Public Land Management Act.

This proposed legislation is flawed on many accounts. It designates less land as wilderness than is currently being protected as wilderness study areas, including around my cherished Muddy Creek. It enshrines hundreds of miles of off-road vehicle routes through sensitive archaeological and natural areas. It subverts the democratic process by allowing input only from the Emery County commissioners, excluding the vast majority of Utahns who frequent the Swell from outside the county. And it hands control of federal lands around Goblin Valley over to the state, which would exacerbate the already severe problem of overcrowding and degradation along the Eastern Reef.

These serious and fatal deficiencies must be addressed before this bill even remotely approximates the will of the citizens of Utah on their beloved Swell.

Scott Kadera

Salt Lake City