I wonder if Colin Kaepernick, his fellow travelers and Nike have any idea how offensive the words "sacrificing everything" are to the families of military men and first responders who did, actually, sacrifice everything.

At most he has sacrificed a mediocre football career, but Nike will apparently make sure he doesn't have to go on welfare. It will be without my help.

Mary Speight

Heber

