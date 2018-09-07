PROVO — In a 27-0 blanking at the hands of LSU at the Superdome in New Orleans last September, BYU’s defense was fed a steady diet of the jet sweep from the Tigers.

Calling the plays for LSU that night was then-offensive coordinator Matt Canada, with input from then-offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Grimes, who is now the Cougars’ offensive coordinator.

During BYU’s 28-23 season-opening victory at Arizona last Saturday, Grimes called the jet sweep often, with receivers taking handoffs nine times, gaining 49 yards, while quarterback Tanner Mangum faked the jet sweep on several other occasions.

“It’s a great concept. You see it at all levels, the NFL included. It allows you to utilize your speed and it keeps defenses off-balanced,” Mangum said of the play. “It forces (defenses) to move around and shift. If we run it right, if we execute it well, it gives us a lot of different ways to get to different plays. It was good for us but we’ve got to continue to sharpen it up.”

“I like it. It’s fun,” wide receiver Dylan Collie said of the jet sweep, which he ran once for 13 yards. “It’s something I’m not used to but we have guys that are extremely good at it. To make that a part of the offense, it really does confuse people. It shows that we’re multi-faceted in a thousand different ways.”

LINEBACKER SPEED ON DISPLAY: Linebackers Sione Takitaki and Zayne Anderson used their speed to cover wide receivers against Arizona.

“He’s one of the fastest linebackers in the country. He can run with anyone,” linebacker Butch Pau’u said of Takitaki. “When they moved (Arizona running back) J.J. Taylor out to that receiver position, you saw Sione run step for step with him. That’s one thing that allows us to be versatile. Both of our outside linebackers can run with anyone in the country. Zayne is moving from the safety position, but a lot of people underestimate Sione because he played defensive line last year.”

O-LINE SETTING TONE: Mangum praised BYU’s offensive line for the way it played at Arizona.

“Seeing them playing with that edge and that fire was awesome to see. It all starts up front. If we’re going to have a successful season, it starts with them,” he said. “They know that and they relish that role. They’re doing a great job. We’ve got to continue to get better every day. I love being behind them. They’re a great group of guys, on and off the field.”