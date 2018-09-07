SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who rides their bike or takes their dog along the Jordan River Parkway knows about the goathead weed, also known as puncturevine. It got its name because its spiny seeds can puncture a tire.

"As a city, we pull them as much as we can," said Scott Granger, Salt Lake City Trails and Natural Lands district supervisor.

Saturday, the city is holding a friendly competition called Pancakes and Puncturevine to get rid of as much as they can pull in several hours.

Jay Dortzbach, Deseret News Scott Granger, Salt Lake City Trails & Natural Lands district supervisor, shows why the puncturevine is such a problem whil on the Jordan River Parkway in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. He said the spiny seeds can puncture tires and get caught in dog paws.

"It's hard to get rid of," said Granger. "Dogs walk through it. It gets stuck in their pads." The sharp goathead seeds are painful, even problematic if they cause an infection.

The city gets plenty of complaints from cyclists, too.

"I pulled 67 thorns out of my front tire one time," said Michael, who did not want to give his last name. He often rides his bike on the Jordan River Parkway Trail. He said the goathead is a persistent problem, and he's happy about any plan to get rid of it.

Jay Dortzbach, Deseret News Scott Granger, Salt Lake City Trails & Natural Lands district supervisor, holds a puncturevine along the Jordan River Parkway in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

"Anything will pick that seed up," said Granger. "That seed sticks to everything. And it hurts. It's just a nuisance. It grows fast. The hotter it gets, the quicker it grows."

At last year's Pancakes and Puncturevine, volunteers uprooted 585 pounds to fill 59 bags of the noxious weed.

"Places we were at last year that were just horrible, it's minimal now," he said.

The pulling starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City, 1000 W. 900 South. To sign up with a team, go to: www.signupgenius.com/go/30e044ca9a72aaafd0-pancakes1.