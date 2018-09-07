PROVO — Authorities have banned target shooting on over 2,000 acres of public land near Utah Lake to protect ancient petroglyphs, prevent wildfires and keep nearby homes safe.

The interim ban went into effect Thursday on Lake Mountain area land managed by federal and state authorities, the Daily Herald reports.

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, says in a statement that her office got involved to make sure all voices were effectively heard, and she's satisfied that happened.

The area remains open for in-season hunting. Utah County has begun building a shooting range nearby.

People can comment on the shooting ban by through Nov. 5, and the agency may make changes if it receives "substantive" comments.

Authorities imposed the first temporary shooting ban in the area six years ago, and it's been expanded from there.