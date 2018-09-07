SEATTLE — A fast-growing ski resort company that owns Utah's Solitude Mountain Resort is planning to purchase Washington state's largest ski resort.

The Seattle Times reports Denver-based Alterra Mountain Co. announced plans Thursday to acquire Crystal Mountain Resort, a 2,600-acre property about 80 miles southeast of Seattle.

The company says the sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The company currently owns 13 resorts in the U.S. and Canada. It recently acquired Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Crystal Mountain is expected to be added to the company's resort network for the upcoming ski season.