THE BASICS

Utah (1-0) at Northern Illinois (0-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. (MDT)

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. (MDT) Huskie Stadium (23,595)

FieldTurf

TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio: ESPN 700AM

ESPN 700AM Series: First meeting

First meeting Weather: Chance of a few showers with temperatures in the 60s.

THE STAKES

For Utah … The Utes are seeking a sixth consecutive 2-0 start to a season. It’s the final tune-up before opening Pac-12 play against Washington.

For Northern Illinois ... The Huskies are looking to get back on track after a poor second half in a 33-7 loss at Iowa to open the season.

THE TRENDS

For Utah … The Utes are a stellar 27-1 in non-conference games since joining the Pac-12 ranks in 2011.

For Northern Illinois ... The Huskies managed just 211 yards of offense in last week’s loss at Iowa.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Utah … The Utes need to focus on taking on one set of dogs at a time with Washington coming to town next week.

For Northern Illinois ... The Huskies face a tough task in trying to get their offense on track against a confident Utah defense.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Britain Covey works on catching drills as the Utes open fall camp in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.

Britain Covey, Utah wide receiver: What will the returned missionary do for an encore after a strong showing (119 all-purpose yards) last week against Weber State?

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s defense vs. the Northern Illinois offense: The Huskies didn’t do much against Iowa last week. The Utes, meanwhile, got quite defensive in win over Weber State.

QUOTABLE

"At NIU we always hold ourselves to a really high standard. You've got to play the best to be the best, and we want nothing less."

— NIU defensive tackle Jack Heflin (dailyherald.com)

Ravell Call Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the sideline during NCAA football against the Weber State Wildcats in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.

"They are a very physical team, hard-nosed and disciplined. We have a challenge ahead of us.”

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

NEXT UP

Both teams open conference play on Saturday, Sept. 15. Utah hosts Washington, while Northern Illinois is home against Central Michigan.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois (5:30 p.m., ESPNews)

Sept. 15 — Washington (8 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 29 — at Washington State (TBA)

Oct. 6 — at Stanford (TBA)

Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 20 — USC (TBA)

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times MDT