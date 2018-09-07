THE BASICS
Utah (1-0) at Northern Illinois (0-1)
- Kickoff: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. (MDT)
- Huskie Stadium (23,595)
- FieldTurf
- TV: ESPNews
- Livestream: WatchESPN
- Radio: ESPN 700AM
- Series: First meeting
- Weather: Chance of a few showers with temperatures in the 60s.
THE STAKES
For Utah … The Utes are seeking a sixth consecutive 2-0 start to a season. It’s the final tune-up before opening Pac-12 play against Washington.
For Northern Illinois ... The Huskies are looking to get back on track after a poor second half in a 33-7 loss at Iowa to open the season.
THE TRENDS
For Utah … The Utes are a stellar 27-1 in non-conference games since joining the Pac-12 ranks in 2011.
For Northern Illinois ... The Huskies managed just 211 yards of offense in last week’s loss at Iowa.
THE CRYSTAL BALL
For Utah … The Utes need to focus on taking on one set of dogs at a time with Washington coming to town next week.
For Northern Illinois ... The Huskies face a tough task in trying to get their offense on track against a confident Utah defense.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Britain Covey, Utah wide receiver: What will the returned missionary do for an encore after a strong showing (119 all-purpose yards) last week against Weber State?
KEY MATCHUP
Utah’s defense vs. the Northern Illinois offense: The Huskies didn’t do much against Iowa last week. The Utes, meanwhile, got quite defensive in win over Weber State.
QUOTABLE
"At NIU we always hold ourselves to a really high standard. You've got to play the best to be the best, and we want nothing less."
— NIU defensive tackle Jack Heflin (dailyherald.com)
"They are a very physical team, hard-nosed and disciplined. We have a challenge ahead of us.”
— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
NEXT UPComment on this story
Both teams open conference play on Saturday, Sept. 15. Utah hosts Washington, while Northern Illinois is home against Central Michigan.
UTAH SCHEDULE
- Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10
- Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois (5:30 p.m., ESPNews)
- Sept. 15 — Washington (8 p.m., ESPN)
- Sept. 29 — at Washington State (TBA)
- Oct. 6 — at Stanford (TBA)
- Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)
- Oct. 20 — USC (TBA)
- Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
- Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)
- Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)
- Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)
- Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)
All times MDT