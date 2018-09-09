As a cancer survivor, caregiver for my husband who died of cancer and an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer advocate, I’m thrilled the House of Representatives just passed the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act, or PCHETA.

This legislation is supported by lawmakers in both political parties. It will improve quality of life for patients and families by expanding palliative care. Palliative care is a team-based approach that treats symptoms, pain and stress of a serious illness. By treating the whole person, not just their disease, it helps people get better faster. It can also improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

Expanding palliative care would grow Utah’s health care workforce. PCHETA would provide palliative care training so doctors and nurses can meet the expanding health care needs.

My husband didn’t receive palliative care, and it would have been beneficial for us, so he could have been able to talk with our family while on medication. Sen. Hatch, please work with your colleagues to pass this legislation. It’s the right thing to do.

Diane Long

Salt Lake City

