I read with great interest Jay Evensen's column, "A century since the flu killed millions, we're no better prepared" (Sept. 5). A century ago "the Spanish flu," the colloquial term used for two major pandemics from roughly January 1918 to December of 1920, spread through the nation. I am glad that my dad survived it, since he was born in 1910. As I recall, he got it, but was very sick.

My two great-uncles Roy White and Jim White trained at Camp Funston, on the campus of Fort Riley, Kansas. Roy had served in Europe; Jim served in a Colorado unit stateside, but both were sick with it while undergoing military training. Sickbeds of hundreds of soldiers lined the sick wards.

Look at the similarity to today: close proximity. While we are not all shoulder-to-shoulder at a military base, we are increasingly at work, at play and commuting to highly urbanized areas whereby flu can spread like wildfire.

Whether it is a movie theater or restaurant, people are more tightly compacted. Many times, a flu shot doesn't treat the correct strain. We are setting ourselves up for a potential repeat by not preparing adequately.

James Marples

Provo

Do you have thoughts on this or any other topic? We want to hear them. Send a letter to [email protected] .