THE BASICS

Cal (1-0) at BYU (1-0)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MDT Venue : LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,725)

: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,725) Surface : Natural grass

: Natural grass TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio : KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM Series : BYU leads, 3-1

: BYU leads, 3-1 Weather : Clear skies with temperatures in the 80s at kickoff.

: Clear skies with temperatures in the 80s at kickoff. Transportation: UTA information

THE STAKES

For Cal … The Golden Bears are looking for a road victory after defeating North Carolina at home last week.

For BYU … Coming off an upset at Arizona last week, the Cougars are looking to build on their momentum and go 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

THE TRENDS

For Cal … The Golden Bears have played only once before in Provo — in 1999 under then-coach Tom Holmoe, who is now BYU’s athletic director. The Cougars won 38-28.

For BYU … The Cougars are 5-10 against Pac-12 opponents since going independent in 2011.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Cal … The Golden Bears will be without linebacker Cameron Goode and they are unsettled at quarterback, having rotated three QBs last week. They’ll need to match BYU’s physicality and turn in a strong defensive performance to beat the Cougars.

For BYU … After going 2-4 at home last season, the Cougars are fired up to play well at LaVell Edwards Stadium. If BYU can duplicate last week’s performance at Arizona, the Cougars have a good chance of earning the victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Patrick Laird, Cal running back: The senior was on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award after rushing for 1,127 yards last year. He ran 29 times for 95 yards, and rushed for a touchdown and caught a TD against North Carolina.

Tanner Mangum, BYU quarterback: The senior played well in the opener at Arizona, throwing for 209 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He’s facing a Cal defense that had four interceptions against North Carolina last week.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s offensive line vs. Cal’s defensive line: The Cougars controlled the line of scrimmage at Arizona but the Golden Bears’ experienced front is expected to pose a more formidable challenge.

QUOTABLE

“Everything is on the table. Honestly, probably this week, we won’t announce a starter (at quarterback) until game time. We’ll have a plan going forward, but we won’t announce anything … I’m not against playing more than one guy, and if one guy separates himself, great, that’s who it will be.”

— Cal coach Justin Wilcox

“They’re deep at the running back position and they run the ball well. It will be a good challenge for us on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. It’s a good challenge and I expect our guys to be ready … If we own the line of scrimmage, I should be smiling every week.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

On Saturday, Sept. 15, BYU visits Wisconsin while Cal hosts Idaho State.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Sept. 15 — at Wisconsin (1:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Sept. 22 — McNeese State (4 p.m., BYUtv)

Sept. 29 — at Washington (TBA)

Oct. 5 — Utah State (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Oct. 13 — Hawaii (TBA)

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois (TBA)

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Boise State (TBA/ESPN Networks)

Nov. 10 — at UMass (Noon/TBA)

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (TBA)

Nov. 24 — at Utah (TBA)

All times MDT