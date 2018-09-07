SALT LAKE CITY — Students and their families across the state can rest a little easier knowing they have food thanks to Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Fresh Market and Honey Bee Produce Co.

The Utah-based grocery stores donated $150,622 worth of kid-friendly food to Utah Food Bank’s Mobile School Pantry. The donation took place at Edison Elementary School Thursday as a wrapup to the 2017 Season to Share food drive.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to help the youngest members of our community,” Gary McCloud, operations manager for Associated Retail Operations, which owns the six stores, said in a statement. “This donation wouldn’t be possible without the great support of our community and we’re so thankful for their generosity.”

Team members from Associated Retail Operations partnered with Utah Food Bank to pass out food — including peanut butter, tuna fish, fruits and vegetables — to students after school. The donation totaled over 340,000 pounds and will provide around 285,000 meals to students and their families at risk of food insecurity across the state.