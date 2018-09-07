SALT LAKE CITY — The 3rd District Commissioner Nominating Committee has selected three nominees for a vacancy resulting from Commissioner T. Patrick Casey’s retirement on Oct. 5.

The nominees are:

• Shane Marx, an attorney in private practice at Marx Family Law

• Russell Minas, an attorney in private practice at Lowe Hutchinson Cottingham & Minas

• Melissa Patten-Greene, an attorney in private practice at Melissa A. Patten-Greene

The commission nominates judges to district and juvenile courts in Salt Lake, Tooele and Summit counties. The commission consists of seven commissioners appointed by the governor to serve a single four-year term.

A comment period will be held through Sunday, Sept. 16, before a final candidate is selected. The Utah Judicial Council must then certify the appointment within 45 days of selection. To submit written comments about the candidates, contact Peyton Smith, 3rd District Court executive, at [email protected]