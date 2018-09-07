The BYU men’s tennis team announced the fall tournaments the players will compete in, along with the complete 2018-19 schedule.

“We’re returning all but one player from a successful team last season and have added some very talented freshmen,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “We have 11 ranked teams on our schedule, including No. 1 Wake Forest and No.3 UCLA, so we’re all excited for the opportunities we have in front of us. We can’t wait to get going and put in the hard work to deserve the success that we all want to have this upcoming season.”

BYU will begin its fall tournament season by hosting the Fall Classic from Sept. 20-22. This lead-up tournament to the regular season gives the players the opportunity to showcase what they’ve been working on during the offseason. BYU players will also have the opportunity to participate in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic, the So Cal Intercollegiate Tournament and the Kramer Club Invitational before they head into their winter season.

The Cougars’ regular season starts with their home opener with back-to-back non-conference matches against Weber State and Utah on Jan. 11-12, respectively. On Jan. 25, BYU travels to North Carolina to play in the ITA Kick Off Weekend against No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 26 Memphis or No. 37 Old Dominion. The team then travels to California on Feb. 2, to face No. 3 UCLA.

Following that match, the Cougars will return home for six-consecutive matches. Their home play begins on Feb. 9, against Santa Clara, for their first West Coast Conference match. They end their streak at home on March 2, against No. 37 Old Dominion.

League play gets into full swing in March and April with the team hosting Pacific, St. Mary's, San Diego and San Francisco, as well as playing on the road at Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine and Portland to close out the conference slate.

The Cougars will travel to Claremont, California, to participate in the WCC Championships from April 24-27. BYU will be looking to clinch the conference title and receive an automatic invite to the NCAA tournament.