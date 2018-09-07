A busy news week provided plenty of material for political cartoonists over the last few days.

Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing began this week. So far, it's been met with protests and discussions of issues dating back to the George W. Bush era.

Nike announced its new ad campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The ad was met with outrage from many who didn't agree with Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Many decided to boycott Nike and posted photo and video of them destroying their Nike apparell.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published an op-ed from an anonymous "senior official" in the Trump administration titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."

Many have been comparing the news to Deep Throat and Watergate.

Other stories from the week include the start of football season, the prospect of the "Blue Wave" during November elections and the use of technology by teenagers.

