The Walt Disney Company wants to give you a free vacation as long as you work for it.

Disney has kicked off its 12th annual search for experts for its Disney Parks Moms Panel, which will have 40 Disney buffs serve as resources for those wanting to plan their dream Disney vacation.

Panelists who get the job will complete 10 to 20 responses per week as part of the job. They are expected to be experts on a Walt Disney park.

The panel job is unpaid, but the panelists will receive a free trip to a Walt Disney Resort of their choice, according to CNBC.

“The purpose of the Disney panel is to aid visitors planning their Disney vacations. Almost any question on the topic is fair game, and panelists must be prepared for even the most specific questions regarding everything from dining options to which characters sign autographs,” CNBC reported.

Screenshot, Google Maps Spaceship Earth greets visitors at the entrance to Epcot Center at Disney World in Florida.

Such questions panelists will answer include:

Does the Lightning McQueen character from "Cars" sign autographs?

How much do cabanas cost at the Disneyland Hotel?

What will traffic will be like at the Disney water parks during the week of Easter?

This might seem like a dream job, but it’s no joke. To earn the job, applicants will go through a three-round process in which they will answer a question and provide a video submission and phone interview, and they need to have visited a Disney park in the last 12 months.

The program is not unlike the other programs available to those interested in working at the park, according to Bustle.

One is the Academic Exchange Program, which works with universities and colleges to help students gain academic training at Walt Disney World Resort.

There’s also the Cultural Exchange Program, which gives students a chance to work at the park during their school breaks.