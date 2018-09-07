Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Fans attend the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention 2018 at the Salt Palace Invention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 7.

Jon Huntsman Jr. denied authoring an anonymous New York Times op-ed that criticized President Donald Trump. Read more.

The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention kicked off its annual show Thursday at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Read more.

A child in Orem has been diagnosed with a highly contagious norovirus, health officials said Thursday. Read more.

A new Utah drug company hopes to fight the country’s “crazy” drug prices and shortages. Read more.

Other national headlines:

  • She made the discovery but a man got the Nobel. A half-century later, she’s won a $3 million prize. [The Washington Post]
  • Trump claims impeachment will turn America into a 'third-world country' [Newsweek]
  • Brazil's presidential front-runner is seriously wounded in attack at campaign rally [NPR]
  • Fears grow for Japan quake survivors as death toll rises [BBC News]
  • Poisoned Russian ex-spy is said to wave worked with Spanish intelligence [The New York Times]
