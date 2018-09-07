SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 7.
Our morning headlines:
Jon Huntsman Jr. denied authoring an anonymous New York Times op-ed that criticized President Donald Trump. Read more.
The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention kicked off its annual show Thursday at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Read more.
A child in Orem has been diagnosed with a highly contagious norovirus, health officials said Thursday. Read more.
A new Utah drug company hopes to fight the country’s “crazy” drug prices and shortages. Read more.
Our most popular stories:
A look at the weekend:
- ASL interpreters have to think fast on their feet — with their hands — at Utah's Timpanogos Storytelling Fest.
Other national headlines:
- She made the discovery but a man got the Nobel. A half-century later, she’s won a $3 million prize. [The Washington Post]
- Trump claims impeachment will turn America into a 'third-world country' [Newsweek]
- Brazil's presidential front-runner is seriously wounded in attack at campaign rally [NPR]
- Fears grow for Japan quake survivors as death toll rises [BBC News]
- Poisoned Russian ex-spy is said to wave worked with Spanish intelligence [The New York Times]