Jon Huntsman Jr. denied authoring an anonymous New York Times op-ed that criticized President Donald Trump. Read more.

The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention kicked off its annual show Thursday at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Read more.

A child in Orem has been diagnosed with a highly contagious norovirus, health officials said Thursday. Read more.

A new Utah drug company hopes to fight the country’s “crazy” drug prices and shortages. Read more.

She made the discovery but a man got the Nobel. A half-century later, she’s won a $3 million prize. [The Washington Post]

Trump claims impeachment will turn America into a 'third-world country' [Newsweek]

Brazil's presidential front-runner is seriously wounded in attack at campaign rally [NPR]

Fears grow for Japan quake survivors as death toll rises [BBC News]