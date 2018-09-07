Porter Gustin, a Salem Hills High alumnus, has been compared to a superhero by his coach — and there’s no wonder.

“There’s a reason he looks like a Marvel superhero,” USC coach Clay Helton told Sports Illustrated. “He looks like a cross between Captain America and the Incredible Hulk.”

An interesting S.I. article delved into how the former Utah prep star sustains his superheroic-like stature. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge-rushing team captain hasn’t eaten a candy bar nor ingested a carbonated soda in a decade, and inhales 10,000 calories a day of greenish shakes with sweet potatoes.

Gustin is also a beast when it comes to his pain tolerance and football acumen.

“He has played a football game with a cast on each hand and two bloody screws protruding from a swollen big toe,” the S.I. article explained.

“He is missing an upper tooth, dislodged during another game, has hair down to his shoulder blades and completes 300 pushups and 300 situps before bed each night. He drinks more than two gallons of water a day, hasn’t had a good piece of deep fried food since he was 14 and plays a position on the football field dubbed ‘Predator.’”

Gustin played only four games in 2017 because of a broken toe, but he registered a sack and helped force a fumble in USC’s first game just three weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus suffered in camp.

The article continues: “To understand Gustin and that freakish body of his, you must understand his incredibly unique nutritional habits and workout regimen. “I’ll just give you today as an example,” he says. On this particular Friday in July, Gustin woke up at 4:10 a.m., chugged a Muscle Milk protein shake while lying in bed and then at 4:45 a.m. consumed his first of about a half-dozen blended meals. The other five are woven between a 5 a.m. stretching routine, conditioning drills at six, two weightlifting sessions, outdoor sled work that he watches later on video and a soft-tissue massage around 11. “His diet and the way he works out isn’t for most people,” fellow linebacker Cameron Smith says. ‘You don’t suddenly turn that on and then you’re Porter.’”

HOME, SWEET HOME

A study by statsbylopez.com shows that not all home-court advantages are created equal, which is a great thing for the Utah Jazz.

“The difference between the best home advantage (Denver, Utah) and the worst (Brooklyn) is enormous. The estimates average out to be roughly 2.5 extra wins per year, in expectation, that Denver and Utah get that Brooklyn doesn’t, just by virtue of where the teams play. Using back-of-envelope calculations with respect to the value of a win in the NBA, the home advantage for Denver and Utah is worth about $5 million annually. This is incredible, particularly given that the marginal value of a win for Denver and Utah (good but not great teams, traditionally) is likely higher.”

BACK AT IT

BYU opponent antagonist Boney Fuller is back at his humorous antics.

Sorry, Cal.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. I am so very happy about this.... fyi his nickname was bear in highschool so just keep it going https://t.co/uJHk70HYLP — Isaiah Pitre (@YovngZayy) September 4, 2018

Most likely to have misunderstood Coach when he said he wanted to see a blowout: @louiebickett. #BeatCal pic.twitter.com/CBIYBEtAKe — Boney Fuller (@boneyfuller) September 4, 2018

Weekend planner

Friday, Sept. 7

Tennis: U.S. Open

Saturday, Sept. 8

Tennis: U.S. Open

College football: Utah at Northern Illinois

College football: BYU vs. Cal

College football: Weber State at Cal Poly

College football: SUU at Oregon State

NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Chicago Red Stars, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Tennis: U.S. Open