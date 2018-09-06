Weber State soccer took on UC Davis for the first time in 20 years and came away with a 1-1 tie after two overtimes.

“After playing late Tuesday night and flying here and being on the road we sustained the level of intensity required to compete,” said head coach Tim Crompton. “It’s disappointing we weren’t able to close out the last few minutes of the game. Typically speaking, when you’re the team that gives up a goal late, you feel like you’ve already lost the game because you were so close to winning. Having said that, our girls didn’t allow UC Davis to walk away with the win. We regrouped and came back out and gave ourselves quality chances to win.”

In the 21st minute, UC Davis caught the Wildcats on a fast break with a shot on goal that Nikki Pittman made a spectacular diving save to keep Weber State in the game.

Going into halftime, Weber State and UC Davis were tied at 0-0. The Aggies had five shots in the first half, and three of them were on goal. Weber State had four shots but only one was on goal.

Early in the second half, the Wildcats had the momentum as WSU got two solid shots on goal within two minutes of each other. First, Olivia Barton was able to get a shot off in the 52nd minute of the game, and then Mylee Broad got a shot off in the 53rd minute of play.

A corner kick in the 65th minute for the Aggies produced a shot on goal, but Pittman came up with another big save to keep Weber State and UC Davis tied at 0-0.

In the 74th minute, UC Davis took another corner kick, which Weber State transitioned. Barton dribbled down the field on a fast break and passed the ball to Kinsley Napoli, who tapped a shot into an open net to give Weber State the lead.

UC Davis answered the Wildcat goal with one of its own in the 82nd minute, bringing the score to 1-1. At the end of regulation, things were tied, sending the game into overtime.

To start overtime, UC Davis had two back-to-back shots on goal — both of which Pittman managed to save. Things went scoreless in the first overtime, sending things into double overtime. But the second overtime also went scoreless.

Weber State is now 1-2-2 overall on the season and will return home to Ogden to host UTEP on Sunday at 1 p.m.