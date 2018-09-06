The women’s soccer team returned to Dumke Field, and Hillary Weixler stood tall in goal all night as she faced eight shots and allowed no goals to help the Griffins shut out Notre Dame de Namur University in a 2-0 victory.

Emma Heyn started things off fast and furious with the first goal of the night. It only took 2:43 seconds for the Griffins to capture the early lead, and Westminster didn’t look back.

A great defensive performance by the Griffins helped seal the deal, but a late goal at 73:44 by Libby Dearden made the outcome a bit easier with a late score to secure the first home win of the season.

Next up, Westminster will rest up over the weekend until Monday afternoon when it faces off with Simon Fraser University with kick off at 1 p.m. MDT, on Dumke Field, which will be its final preseason game before conference play begins.