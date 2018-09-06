OGDEN — Police have identified a man who was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle accident in Ogden.

Corey Thurgood, 65, was driving north on the 900 North block of Washington Boulevard Tuesday evening when an 87-year-old woman in a Toyota Camry traveling south tried to make a left turn onto 900 North, according to Ogden police.

The woman "failed to see the motorcyclist" and the two vehicles collided, police said.

Thurgood was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said. He died in an ambulance on the way to a local hospital.