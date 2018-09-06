OREM — The Utah County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that a schoolchild in Orem tested positive for norovirus, adding to the list of cities in the county where officials are concerned of a potential outbreak.

On Wednesday, health officials warned that children in several schools in the Alpine School District may have the highly contagious gastrointestinal illness and sent letters home to parents.

"Just getting back to school, it's always a little bit hard because you get kids in more of a confined space together," said Aislynn Hill, public information officer for the Utah County Health Department.

It's entirely possible that there have been others that we're just not aware of. Aislynn Hill, public information officer for the Utah County Health Department

According to the health department, the virus commonly causes diarrhea and vomiting and can affect anyone. The health department said it has recently received dozens of reports of illness that could be norovirus.

And norovirus is "highly contagious," officials said.

However, because health care providers aren't required to report the virus, it is difficult for officials to maintain an accurate count of how many cases have been seen in the county, according Hill.

"It's entirely possible that there have been others that we're just not aware of," she said.

Hill said students in Orem will also be sent home with letters for their parents informing them about the virus.

"Even if they're nauseated, one of the recommendations, for instance, is to perhaps keep them home because that certainly can turn into, you know, vomiting later in the day," she said.

Health officials are asking parents of children who show symptoms of the illness to keep them out of school for 72 hours until "after vomiting and diarrhea have ended."

If a child's sibling experiences similar symptoms, officials ask that parents keep them home from school as well.

Symptoms of the illness also include nausea, headache, low fever and stomach cramps, officials said.

According to the health department, symptoms usually appear within one to two days of exposure, but can show up earlier.

"Persons with norovirus usually recover within two to three days without serious or long-term health effects. Even though the virus is easy to spread, serious illness rarely occurs," officials said.