SALT LAKE CITY — The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention kicked off on Thursday at the Salt Palace Convention Center with stars Tim Curry, Evangeline Lilly and Jeff Goldblum set to attend the event, among several others.

As the event began, a number of celebrities met with members of the media at the Grand America Hotel, just a few blocks away from the convention.

Like last year, we spoke with a few celebrities for a round of lightning questions.

---

Who: Jason David Frank (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”)

When you think of Salt Lake City, what first comes to mind? Great snow and altitude sickness.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Actor Jason David Frank talks to media members during the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention press event at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

What movie have you recently rewatched? "Donnie Brasco."

Which TV show are you currently binge-watching? “Get Shorty” by Epic. I’m in season two. My ultimate favorite show is “Impractical Jokers.”

Who’s your favorite Disney princess? Belle.

What would be your favorite superpower? I would probably freeze time. Stopping time as long as I could walk around. I think it’d be kind of cool.

Who was your first celebrity crush? Pamela Anderson.

Favorite childhood TV show? “Chips,” “Knight Rider” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

What do you need to be in life to be happy? Blessings. Making people happy and counting the blessing of how many good things I can do for people.

Favorite movie quote? This is from my Lord Drakkon trailer, but, “They could have been gods.”

Favorite character you’ve played that you’d want to hang out with? Probably Drakkon. Just because I like his personality. He is sophisticated. He’s the most sophisticated evil bad guy I would play. Drakkon does want to be good. So I could talk to him about being good at the same time.

Read our extended interview with Frank.

---

Who: Voice actor Jess Harnell (“Animaniacs”)

When you think of Salt Lake City, what first comes to mind? How happy I am to be here because this is my favorite con.

If you could collect anything from Utah, what would it be? Basically, the main thing I collected in Salt Lake is the amazing memories.

What movie have you recently rewatched? “Braveheart.” And every time I watch “Braveheart,” I want to conquer California.

Photo courtesy of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Rock singer and voice actor Jess Harnell sings with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during the June 20 sound check at California's Walt Disney Concert Hall. An eclectic group of guests sang with the choir during sound checks throughout the 2018 Classic Coast Tour.

Who’s your favorite Disney princess? I’ve dated most of them. Whichever one doesn’t yell at me. Every girl is a Disney princess and deserves to be treated as such.

Who was your first celebrity crush? Too many of them. All the Disney princesses I’ve dated are my celebrity crushes.

Favorite childhood TV show? “Batman.”

---

Who: Manu Bennett (“The Hobbit”)

When you think of Salt Lake City, what first comes to mind? The Utah Utes.

If you could collect anything from Utah, what would it be? The history.

What movie have you recently rewatched? “Deer Hunter.”

Who’s your favorite Disney princess? Sleeping Beauty.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Actor Manu Bennett talks to media members during the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention press event at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

Who was your first celebrity crush? Angelina Jolie for the work she’s going out there and doing as a producer.

Favorite childhood TV show? The first character I recognized was on “Tarzan.”

---

Who: Paige O’Hara (voice of Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”)

When you think of Salt Lake City, what first comes to mind? The Great Salt Lake and beautiful mountains and really nice people.

What’s a film you weren’t in that you wished you could have been in? “Mulan.”

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Actress Paige O'Hara talks to media members during the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention press event at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

What movie have you recently rewatched? “Maleficent.”

Who’s your favorite Disney princess? Mulan.

Who was your first celebrity crush? Take a list. As a teeanger? Robby Benson from “Beauty and the Beast.” And Michael Jordan. I’m a huge NBA fanatic.

Who’s your favorite NBA team? The Cleveland Cavaliers. I’m a die-hard fan. It’s my mom’s fault. She got me hooked on Michael Jordan. I watched him against the Utah Jazz. I fell in love with John Stockton and Karl Malone.

What do you need in life to be happy? My health. I have everything. I am happy. As you get older, you want to make sure you maintain the health issue.

High school yearbooks list students like, most likely to succeed, most likely to become president. What would you be most likely to be in high school? What would you be named? I got voted as "most amazing teenager."

---

Who: Steven Ogg (“The Walking Dead,” “Grand Theft Auto V”)

When you think of Salt Lake City, what first comes to mind? The red tunnels. The Moab desert.

If you could collect anything from Utah, what would it be? I love the views. The views. The red tunnels.

If you could be in any movie that you weren’t in, what would it be? “My Name is Joe” or “Tyrannosaur.”

What movie have you recently rewatched? Come back to it.

Which TV show are you currently binge-watching? “Ozark.”

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Actor, and voice actor, Steven Ogg, talks with media members during the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention press event at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

Who’s your favorite Disney princess? Little Mermaid.

What would be your favorite superpower? Wonder Twins Power Activate!

Who was your first celebrity crush? Wallace Shawn, as a playwright.

Favorite childhood TV show? “Happy Days” and “Three's Company.”

What do you need in life to be happy? Love, and a good IPA beer.

Favorite character you’ve played that you’d want to hang out with? The upcoming season of “The Tick,” I play a guy I’d like to hang out with. He’s a superhero and he is kind of a goofball. He’s fun.

High school yearbooks list students like, most likely to succeed, most likely to become president. What would you be most likely to be in high school? What would you be named? Most likely to keep things interesting.