The Westminster Griffins men’s soccer team continued its winning ways from its road trip as Danny Darrelli hit the back of the net twice, including the game-winning goal at 58:20, to help the Griffins defeat Texas A&M International, 2-1, on their home opener of the regular season.

For the third-straight game Westminster found a way to take the early lead in the first half as Darrelli scored his second goal of the season as Jake Jensen set him up on the first scoring play of the day.

In the second half, Texas A&M International evened the score as Johan Portales scored up quickly just four minutes into the half, but nine minutes later the Griffins struck again as Adir Hazout assisted Darrelli for his third goal of the year.

Max Medley got his second start of the year and had two saves in the win where he saved two shots in net.

Next up, Westminster is back on Dumke Field as it faces off with Norte Dame de Namur University with kick off set at 1:30 MDT.