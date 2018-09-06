SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake men were charged Thursday with murdering a teenager who police say was trying to protect two girls from those men.

Enrique "Ramon" Deloza, 28, and Nicolas "Chucky" Nazario Espana, 28, are charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor.

About 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 27, two 13-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy were walking near 1300 S. State with Marcelino "Marci" Johnson, 16. The girls were walking a little ahead of the boys when Deloza and Espana walked past them.

Salt Lake County Jail Nicolas Nazario Espana

The girls then ran back to the boys "and stated the two males had attempted to persuade the girls to go with them," according to charging documents.

When the boys ran into the men, Johnson got into a fight with Deloza, the charges state. When it was over, the two groups separated and the teens kept walking, the charges state.

But when they got near 75 E. Kensington Ave. (1530 South), Espana came out of an alley, threw a rock at Johnson and the two got into another fight, according to the charges.

Johnson "had the upper hand in the fight," so Espana called to Deloza for help, court documents say. Soon, both men "were on top of Mr. Johnson while he was on the ground."

Espana eventually got off the teen, but Deloza remained on top of Johnson. That's when his friends heard him scream, according to the charges.

It was at some point during the confrontation that police say Deloza asked for Espana's knife. An autopsy determined Johnson was stabbed three times in the face and abdomen.

Using surveillance video, detectives were able to track the men to a local hotel and learned they both worked at Coachman's Diner.

On Aug. 28, police found Deloza near 1050 S. Main. He appeared "to have injuries to his face consistent with a recent physical altercation," police said. The next day, Espana was located and arrested.

Prosecutors have requested both men be held in the Salt Lake County Jail on $1 million bail each. Both men have prior criminal histories in Nevada, the charges state. Espana was also charged with shoplifting in May in Salt Lake Justice Court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in June when he failed to show up for a court appearance. In March, he was charged with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.