SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a free country, you can dress however you want. But if folks saw you walking around Salt Lake City this weekend sporting a Maroon 5 shirt, or even Superman tights, they wouldn’t blink. FanX’s annual celebration comes to Salt Lake City this weekend, as does Maroon 5. Other weekend events include the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, TEDxSaltLakeCity and some screenings of “The Lorax.” Here are the details.

Maroon 5 at Vivint Arena

It’s been seven years since “Moves Like Jagger,” but hey, maybe Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine still has those moves. The chart-topping band headlines Vivint Arena on Friday. In a recent interview with the Deseret News, the band’s guitarist, James Valentine, said, “I think for us, we kind of all knew the dynamic. Adam loves the spotlight, he loves being out in front. And the rest of us are totally, totally fine with that. We’re much happier being in the supporting roles.” Sept. 7, 8 p.m., 301 W. South Temple, $46-$457.20 (801-325-7528, vivintarena.com).

Timpanogos Storytelling Festival

Whoever said there are two sides to every story never attended the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival. The annual festival returns to Thanksgiving Point on Friday and Saturday. Attendees will see all the different ways a story can be told, thanks to some of the country’s most acclaimed oral storytellers. Sept. 6-8, times vary, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $8-$50 (801-426-8660 or timpfest.org).

Thomas N Thurston Audience members laugh during the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, which runs from Sept. 6-8.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention

Go ahead and geek out all you want: FanX accepts you for who you are. This year’s guests include Jeff Goldblum, Evangeline Lilly, Tim Curry and yes, even Chuck Norris. If those don’t suit you, they’ve also got the original Pink and Green Power Rangers. Sept. 6-8, times vary, 100 S. West Temple, $15-$250 (fanxsaltlake.com).

‘The Lorax’ in Sandy

What do Taylor Swift, Danny DeVito and Betty White have in common? Not much. They were, however, in the 2012 animated adventure “The Lorax.” Based off Dr. Seuss’ beloved book of the same name, “The Lorax” warns of the dangers facing the environment. But don’t worry, it’s funny. The film comes to Movies 9 in Sandy for a week of special screenings. Sept. 7-13, times vary, 9539 S. 700 East, Sandy, $1.75-$2.25 (801-571-0968, cinemark.com).

Universal Pictures A scene from the film "The Lorax." The 2012 animated film is showing in Salt Lake this weekend.

TEDxSaltLakeCity

TED Talks have gone all around the world, and now they’re coming to Salt Lake City. Saturday’s TEDx event at Kingsbury Hall will feature more than a dozen insightful speakers from the Utah area, including the Deseret News’ own Jesse Hyde. Sept. 8, 9 a.m., 1395 E. Presidents Circle, $35-$75 for general, $5 for U. students with ID, children under age 6 not admitted (801-581-7100, tickets.utah.edu).