KAYSVILLE — Longtime Salt Lake television and radio personality Casey Scott is accused of causing an auto accident while under the influence.

Casey Braden Scott, 44, of Farmington, was charged Tuesday in Davis County Justice Court with DUI, a class B misdemeanor; having an open container of alcohol in his car, a class C misdemeanor; and a travel lane infraction.

On Monday, Scott was involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 89 and 200 North in Kaysville.

Scott "left his lane" and sideswiped a vehicle in the next lane over, "causing him to lose control, running a red light and colliding with another vehicle in the intersection," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police found three open beers in his car and smelled alcohol on his breath, the charges state. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for undisclosed minor injuries before being booked into the Davis County Jail.

A man who was in the car that Scott hit was also treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

An arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 22.

Scott has appeared on the KSL-TV morning show since January. Prior to KSL, Scott worked for KUTV and was a longtime morning radio personality.

KSL's general manager, Tanya Vea, said in a prepared statement: "We obviously do not condone driving under the influence, and see it as a very serious public safety issue. … That said, this is a personnel matter. We are currently focused on gathering information and assisting our employee."