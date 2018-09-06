SALT LAKE CITY — A Price man who apparently sent messages to the White House and expected the Secret Service to arrest him is behind bars after he allegedly talked about killing the president during a traffic stop.

A Carbon County sheriff's deputy stopped William Scott Wheeler, 56, on Aug. 25 because the pickup he was driving had a blanket draped over the hood that was obscuring the headlights, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

The deputy noticed several guns on the seat of the truck as he approached the driver's side. Wheeler told him he was driving his mother's truck and she put the blanket on the hood to keep the cat's paw prints off it, the complaint says.

Wheeler told the deputy he thought he would have made it further without being arrested. When asked why, "Wheeler stated that he sent messages to the White House and was expecting the Secret Service to find and arrest him," according to the complaint.

Asked about the guns, Wheeler said "they need to fix the problem or I'm going to fix the problem," the complaint says.

The deputy reported detecting alcohol on Wheeler's breath and conducted a field sobriety test. The deputy told him he was too drunk to be driving and asked what he thought about that.

"I think I'm going to kill the president," Wheeler allegedly replied.

During the booking process for DUI, Wheeler continued to talk about killing the president, according to the complaint.

Authorities confiscated three handguns, two rifles and a shotgun from inside the truck.

Wheeler has previous felony convictions for vehicle theft in California and theft in Iron County.

Federal prosecutors charged Wheeler with possession of firearms by a restricted person. He is being held in the Tooele County Jail. A federal magistrate judge found him to be a danger to the community and ordered him detained pending resolution of the case.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of the charge.