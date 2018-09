It is preposterous that the documentation needed to advise and consent on Brett Kavanaugh's SCOTUS nomination is being hidden under the guise of executive privilege.

The Senate Judiciary Committee must demand the full release of these documents to all members of the Committee before moving the nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

Sen. Hatch (and Sen. Lee) must do what we all know is the right thing to do before they risk their entire legacy.

Marc Paul

Riverton