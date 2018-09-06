It was obvious that Sen. McCain's family did not want President Donald Trump at the funeral proceedings. However, I feel like the sacredness of the funeral was compromised by criticizing Trump in the farewell talks that were given by relatives and friends.

I don't believe that the late John McCain would have approved of this. After all, they were there to celebrate their beloved deceased one's life.

I think there is a time and place for everything. I don't think a funeral is a place to be political and make hateful remarks. We know that John McCain was a well-respected man and war hero. May he rest in peace.

Dorothy Bradford

Taylorsville