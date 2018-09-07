I attended the Utah versus Weber State football game last Thursday and was truly disappointed when the band entered the field for the pre-game show.

I counted nine sousaphones and about 125 members total. There should be at least 20 sousaphones and 250-350 members in the band. I watched the college game over the weekend and saw the Ohio State band, the Michigan State band, Auburn and LSU bands. They all had at least 30 sousaphones along with 350 plus members. What a spectacular show they were able to put on.

I urge University of Utah President Ruth Watkins, along with the rest of the administration, to get their act together and help Dr. Brian Sproul, the Ute band director, in whatever cause it takes to build our band into something like Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, LSU, Texas, etc.

They create so much excitement and school spirit. I truly would like to see this happen at Utah. A great marching band helps complement a great football team like Utah has.

I urge the administration to work with Dr. Sproul in this just cause. The loyal Utah fans want better. They deserve it. Go Utes.

Donald Emery

Salt Lake City