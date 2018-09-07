The first pillar of democracy is the moral imperative of government to work for “the common good.” The nation is guided by the preamble in the Constitution that states that government should consider “the general welfare” as it conducts its work. The founders believed that unity for a common purpose would protect the new country from becoming a nation of tribes or “isolated silos.”

From the admonition of Benjamin Franklin that the states should hang together to Abraham Lincoln’s call for unity after the Civil War, our national leaders have always stressed the need for national unity. Our first president in his farewell address of 1796 warned against the rise of “cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men who would subvert the power of the people.”

George Washington spoke often of the “common good” the “common interest” or the “common cause.” Thomas Jefferson advised that the country should unite “in common efforts for the common good.” James Madison, principal author of the Constitution, declared that government was to serve “the public good.”

Our founders believed that government was not established to serve the individual needs of a few, but to secure the rights and common good of the people. Government today should be guided by the words of John Wesley: The common good is served “where the humble and the wise learn to shepherd those on the path behind them, where trusting strugglers lock arms with others as together they journey on.”

The second pillar of democracy is the need for truth to prevail in the affairs of the nation. Totalitarian rule can only exist when distinction between truth and falsehood no longer exists. History has recorded the fall of nation led by individuals that have gained control of government by lies, falsehood and attacks on institutions of society. At the same time totalitarian leaders carnage a subgroup of people in order to have a scapegoat on whom to blame all the ills of the nations. Historically, those subgroups have been Jews, Italians, Blacks, Mexicans, Irish or Asians. Those who attempt to gain unconditional power spread falsehoods, attack the free press and cannot operate in the sunshine of truth or the reason presented by the free press.

Without a free press democracy cannot work. The press is a check on those who lie or try to obtain power through devious methods.

As a young boy in Italy, I still remember the shrill pronouncements of a dictator who planned to “make Italy great again” by the conquest of Ethiopia. He lied about having the “trains run on time;” which never did. Mussolini gained power through his empty rhetoric, his lies, his attack on the press and his false promises. Truth to him was a foreign language. By repeating his lies over and over again, he seduced the people who eventually turned on him and killed him.

Jefferson stated this: "I hold it, therefor, certain that to open the doors to truth, and to fortify the habit of testing everything by reason, are the most effectual manacles we can rivet on the hands of our successors to prevent their manacling the people with their own consent."

We are now facing the possibility of both pillars being weakened. Since the 1960s, we have seen a retreat from the Christian principle of being our neighbor’s keeper. Today, it appears that individuals concern overshadows the needs of the general society. We no longer seem to hold as a high value doing unto other as we wish others to do unto us. We are slowly becoming a tribal society between Democrats and Republicans, between rich and poor. We are experiencing less attention to the imperative of speaking and writing the truth. We are seeing a lessening of reason to attack our problems. Truth is being replaced by “alternative facts,” “truth is not truth,” “fake news” or facts based on subjective feelings.

To protect the pillars of democracy is not an easy task in a current culture ruptured by controversy and misinformation. It will require statesmanship and courage. Nevertheless, I believe that we will eventually restore our government to work for the public good based on reason and truth. It may require guidance from the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at a time of challenge and controversy.”