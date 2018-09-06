HERRIMAN — Dumpsters will be distributed throughout the city so residents can dispose of waste during fall cleanup over the next four weeks.

The dumpsters can be found at the following dates and locations:

• Sept. 10-15: Fire Station No. 103, 5916 W. 13100 South; Tuscany, 5450 W. 12750 South; and Copper Creek, 4750 W. 12000 South.

• Sept. 17-22: Rose Creek Ranch, 6000 W. 13450 South; and Heritage Park, 6000 W. 12520 South.

• Sept. 24-29: Rosecrest, 5600 W. 13850 South; and 14850 S. Juniper Crest Road.

• Oct. 1-6: Hamilton Farms, 6500 W. 13735 South; The Cove, 6979 W. Rose Canyon; and Butterfield Park, 6400 W. 14200 South.

The dumpsters will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only household garbage and bulk waste will be accepted. Please no asbestos, batteries, chemicals, concrete or asphalt, dead animals, sod or dirt, pesticides or herbicides, explosives, freezers, refrigerators, paint or tires.

Residents who use the dumpsters should be prepared to show proof of residency (a driver’s license or water bill), with their name and address.