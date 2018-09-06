DSU Athletics
DSU men's soccer defeats Notre Dame de Namur on Thursday.

Youth was served on the pitch Thursday as Dixie State’s freshman class accounted for all the scoring in the Trailblazers’ 3-1 result over former Pacific West Conference foe Notre Dame de Namur in men’s soccer action at Westminster College’s Dumke Field.

The Trailblazers (2-1-0) wasted little time breaking into the scoring column as DSU struck four-plus minutes into the match when freshman Julius Nguyen blasted a shot past NDNU keeper Javier Santana for his first collegiate goal. NDNU (1-2-0) quickly answered with the equalizer four minutes later, but Dixie State reclaimed the lead for good with a pair of goal-scoring headers from freshman Tony Foulger.

Foulger netted his first collegiate goal late in the 18th minute on a ball fed in by Nguyen. The duo, along with fellow freshman Daniel Brubaker, combined for DSU’s third goal six-plus minutes later when Nguyen sent a cross to the right side of the box to Foulger, who finished just inside the right post to stake his side to a two-goal advantage.

The two teams then battled through a scoreless second half as DSU limited NDNU to only four shot attempts, one on frame, to close out the match. Junior goalkeeper Zach Nielson (W, 2-1-0) stopped two of the three shots he faced to earn his second win in goal.

Dixie State will square off against Texas A&M-International at Dumke Field on Saturday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University.

