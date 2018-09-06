Youth was served on the pitch Thursday as Dixie State’s freshman class accounted for all the scoring in the Trailblazers’ 3-1 result over former Pacific West Conference foe Notre Dame de Namur in men’s soccer action at Westminster College’s Dumke Field.

The Trailblazers (2-1-0) wasted little time breaking into the scoring column as DSU struck four-plus minutes into the match when freshman Julius Nguyen blasted a shot past NDNU keeper Javier Santana for his first collegiate goal. NDNU (1-2-0) quickly answered with the equalizer four minutes later, but Dixie State reclaimed the lead for good with a pair of goal-scoring headers from freshman Tony Foulger.

Foulger netted his first collegiate goal late in the 18th minute on a ball fed in by Nguyen. The duo, along with fellow freshman Daniel Brubaker, combined for DSU’s third goal six-plus minutes later when Nguyen sent a cross to the right side of the box to Foulger, who finished just inside the right post to stake his side to a two-goal advantage.

The two teams then battled through a scoreless second half as DSU limited NDNU to only four shot attempts, one on frame, to close out the match. Junior goalkeeper Zach Nielson (W, 2-1-0) stopped two of the three shots he faced to earn his second win in goal.

Dixie State will square off against Texas A&M-International at Dumke Field on Saturday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.