Utah State's men's golf team begins its fall schedule this weekend at the 50th annual Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational hosted by the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 54-hole tournament, which will be played on the Blue Course at the Eisenhower Golf Club, gets underway Friday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 a.m. The tournament consists of one round each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Eisenhower Blue Course is a par-72 and plays at 7,511 yards.

Sixteen teams are scheduled to compete in this weekend's tournament, including Abilene Christian, Air Force, Colorado, Drake, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, SIU-Edwardsville, Southern Utah, Texas State, UC Davis, Utah State, Utah Valley, Weber State and Wyoming.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are juniors Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho) and Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas), sophomores Colten Cordingly (Rexburg, Idaho) and Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho), as well as freshman Duncan Hollor (Great Falls, Montana).

Lansford finished the 2017-18 season with a stroke average of 73.48 in 23 rounds, while Cordingley had a stroke average of 74.50 in 20 rounds. Hess had a stroke average of 75.43 in 23 rounds, and Eckert had a stroke average of 76.25 in 20 rounds.

At last year's Air Force Invitational, Utah State finished 16th in the 19-team field with a 21-over 885 (292-300-293). Individually, Cordingley tied for 74th with an 8-over 224 (78-76-70), while Eckert tied for 79th with a 9-over 225 (77-75-73) and Hess tied for 84th with a 10-over 226 (67-78-81).

At the 2016 Air Force Invitational, Utah State finished sixth in the 16-team field with a 33-over 897 (303-303-291). Individually, Lansford tied for 14th with a 3-over 219 (70-67-69), while Eckert tied for 52nd with a 14-over 230 (75-77-78).

Live scoring will be available on GolfStat's website, and daily results will be available via USU's athletic website.