Smith's employees toasted with milk and treats after kicking off the Pour It Forward Milk Drive at Smith's in Woods Cross, where the grocery chain donated one pallet — 216 gallons — of milk to the Utah Food Bank on Thursday.

During the drive, which runs through Sept. 28, customers of Smith’s have the ability to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar and donate the difference at checkout. Every donation will be provided to Utah Food Bank to help deliver milk to a local family facing hunger that might otherwise miss out on it. Food bank officials say nutrient-rich milk is one of the most requested items among families in need.

